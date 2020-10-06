Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Lil Win is a song thief – Andy of Mentor fame

Actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win

Musician and first runner-up of Mentor season one, Odarky Andy, has declared that actor cum musician Lil Win is a big-time song thief.



He openly stated that most of Lil Win’s songs are not self-written but stolen.



He made this revelation during a live studio interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show which airs on eTV Ghana.



“The song stealing is too much. He likes stealing people’s songs. He’s a number one thief and he stole my song Ayeyi”, said Andy.

This was in response to a comment from a viewer, asking that he detail on his issue with Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.



Andy explained that Lil Win made him write the full song and it was supposed to be a collaboration between them both but after sending it to him to check out his parts, he went ahead to record the whole song on his own and put it out without crediting him (Andy).



According to the singer, he made it known to Lil Win that he was not okay with what he had done but Lil Win told him that if he did not agree with it, then he should take the issue to court.



“I have taken the issue to court now and the court will judge so I can’t say much about it for now”, Odarky Andy further added.

