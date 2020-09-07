Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

Life after YOLO is full of pressure - Actress

play videoJennifer Okailey acted as Betty in YOLO

Jennifer Okailey, who played Betty in hit TV series YOLO said life after YOLO has been full of pressure.



In an interview with The Entertainment Arena host, Lerny Lomotey, Jennifer admits that things are surely different now.



In answering the question “...life after YOLO, how has it been for you?”



Quoting the actress, she said “life after YOLO is just full of sort of pressure and you know you can’t just move about freely. You know way before YOLO you have your normal life, people don’t really know you but now anywhere you go you have to look dressed. If not so dressed maybe just okay...”



She continued to say “...in Ghana they expect anybody they see on screen to look all extraordinary or flashy and the pressure it comes with is just crazy.”



She also mentioned that YOLO has opened doors for her and encouraged young people to work hard.



