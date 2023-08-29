Let us breathe! - Wendy Shay cries

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Popular Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay has chided Ghanaians for the constant pressure put on them to achieve the same milestones as their Nigerian counterparts.



Taking to her Twitter handle on August 28 to share her views, the “Uber Driver” hitmaker questioned when filling out major international stadiums became standard to measure the success of an artiste. Pointing out other successful acts like Tupac Shakur and Bob Marley, she pleaded with Ghanaians to ease the pressure on artistes, adding her usual “wake up” chorus.



“Why is filling 02 and winning Grammy become the standard to measure the success of an Artist? Bob Marley and 2Pac are successful musicians but never won a Grammy. Let Ghanaian musicians breathe! Ghana wake up!” she posted.



Wendy Shay’s comments join a host of other Ghanaian industry players who have cautioned Ghanaians on social media to shun the comparisons and push-downs and to rather support their artistes to achieve greater heights in the international space.





