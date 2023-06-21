Let's take it easy on Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson - Amerado

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has urged Ghanaians to be understanding and have empathy when it comes to assessing the revelations made by Yvonne Nelson in her book 'I am not Yvonne Nelson' about Sarkodie impregnating her.



During a heartfelt interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo, Amerado emphasized the importance of refraining from tearing down the accomplishments and reputations of these influential personalities.



Using a powerful analogy, Amerado stated, "No one on earth would build a house to the top and expect someone to use an excavator to demolish it all at once."



"We are all not perfect, and with love and respect, let's be easy on the issue," he added.



Rather than resorting to online abuse, Amerado stressed the significance of approaching these situations with love, respect, and understanding.



Expressing his deep admiration for Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson, Amerado expressed concern about the prevailing culture of harsh judgment and cyberbullying that these figures often face.



He called on Ghanaians to acknowledge their talents and contributions to their respective industries while recognizing their imperfections.











Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho and E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:



















ADA/FNOQ