Let's support each other - Joshua Ahenkorah urges gospel musicians in Kumasi

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

Gospel artiste Joshua Ahenkorah has made a humble plea to all gospel musicians in Kumasi to help push each other in the music industry.



In an up-close interview with publicist and filmmaker Skbeatz Records, he made his assertion clear that Kumasi gospel artistes can also make it big in their region, not necessarily to move to Accra.



According to the 'Ayeyi Ndwom' songwriter, the conception that it's only in Accra that artistes can make it in the music industry' is a no for him.



Joshua strongly believes Kumasi musicians can also excel and stay relevant in the music industry without necessarily moving to Accra for greener pastures.



"It's a matter of gospel artistes supporting each other and promoting each other's craft with goodwill," he said.



Joshua Ahenkorah is an emerging gospel artiste who is gradually making strides with his music compositions in Ghana.



On March 21, 2021, he released his maiden gospel album 'The Refined' (Kumasi Edition) at Golden Tulip.



The program had various gospel musicians and personalities such as Quame Gyedu, Alexandrah Aboagye, Max Praiz, Ben Ansah, Pastor Alfred Owusu , Pastor Sammie Obeng-Poku among others graced the occasion.



Joshua is currently working on a region to region tour to promote his new album.



Watch the interview below:



