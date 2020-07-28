LifeStyle of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Let’s raid into Kofi Kinaata’s wardrobe for style inspiration

Highlife/hiplife musician Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata is our style muse for today.



The rapper, Kofi Kinaata is amongst the male fashionistas in the country that shouldn’t be placed under the radar.



Although his fashion choices were never like before, he has stepped up his game and it came at the right time to inspire us.



Kofi looks dapper in casual wear most times and people rarely see him in traditional outfits.



He has evolved in his style as he incorporates traditional attires into his style and we can't get over his looks.



We spotted some lovely looks on his Instagram page.



Some of the looks got our attention and we can't help but show you some of the looks that did it for us.



Check the instagram posts below,





