Let's put aside politics and save the cedi - Prince David Osei begs

Actor Prince David Osei has once again called on Ghanaians to come together and save the country amidst the current economic crisis and the cedi's poor performance against the dollar.



Prince who campaigned for the sitting president and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2020 presidential elections has pleaded with citizens to put aside their political difference and suggest "ideas or in-depth knowledge on how to stop the further depreciation of our currency and stabilize our economy".



He maintained that he will speak against negative moves by the NPP although he campaigned for them.



His tweet dated October 18, 2022 read: "Can we all put aside politics, humble ourselves and seek help from whoever has the ideas or in-depth knowledge on how [to] stop the further depreciation of our currency and stabilize our economy... Because at this point it’s all-inclusive."



His call comes after he proposed a demonstration to register citizens' displeasure against the government's poor management of the country.



The statement was, however, shot down by a section of Twitter users who instead called him out for campaigning for the political party that has been blamed for the nation's woes.



Unperturbed by the backlash, the actor admonished such persons to have a "change of mindset".



"There is a country I know in Africa, if you speak positivity and try as much as possible to be honest they don’t like it, but if you speak tomfoolery, full of negativity and insults you will be glorified as a hero! How pathetic for such a nation... Folks need a change of mindset," he said.



Check out his tweets below:





Can we all put aside politics, humble ourselves and seek help from whoever has the ideas or in-depth knowledge on how stop the further depreciation of our currency and stabilize our economy.. Because at this point it’s all inclusive ???????? — H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) October 18, 2022

There is a country I know in Africa, if you speak positivity and try as much as possible to be honest they don’t like it, but if you speak tomfoolery, full of negativity and insults you will be glorified as a hero! How pathetic for such a nation... Folks need a change of mindset — H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) October 18, 2022

All good, we are on a mission, the insults and trolls part of growth.. I no vex kraa.. I love you all thanks for making me no 1 trends twitter, shows you guys are paying attention and listening. The agenda is a better Ghana beyond party lines ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/B4HrXxAz3s — H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) October 11, 2022

