Let's protect our emancipation - Lady Jay

Musician Lady Jay

Musician, Lady Jay says she has burnt down the door “of no return” and Africans should now think about preserving their liberty and heritage, knowing that they can also do much for the world.



Speaking in an interview that Jay revealed that she was inspired by strength, courage and bravery by the story Yaa Asantewa, the great Ashanti Queen who led and fought racism and colonialism.



Revealing why she titled her new song 'emancipation' Lady Jay said, “It’s a story about loving ourselves and believing in ourselves, and encouraging each other – empowerment.”



She said Africans are royals; Kings and Queens, so they should believe in themselves and know that they are not ordinary people as they can determine to achieve.



“I am happy to realize my dream as a musician and glad to be the first artiste in Ghana to fly on stage, I feel amazing and I thank all, the production crew, dancers and fire eaters who supported me” she added.



According to Lady Jay, two more singles are ready- ‘Marry You’ and ‘Social Media’ so there is more music and video coming up from the Wahala Studio for people who love good sound.



“My Album entitled ‘This is Africa’ will come out pretty soon, I am presently working on it, I thank Wahala Entertainment for the massive support” she disclosed.



The international songstress said many lessons can be learnt from the video, ‘Fire’ which is now on @vevo and YouTube.



She encouraged people to watch and acknowledged all her fans, friends and family who have supported her in different ways.



She revealed that anger also moved her to do ‘Fire’ as she hates racism and wants people of all pedigree and ancestry to live in harmony and adoration.



Her latest video was premiered at the 4SyteTV Mansion in Accra on Sunday, November 1, 2020. It attracted some distinguished personalities, media and bloggers.

