Let’s learn from Akuapem Poloo’s experience – Kofas to celebrities

Entertainment of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Movie producer, Kofi Asamoah, known in the showbiz industry as Kofas has urged persons in the entertainment industry to draw lessons from the Akuapem Poloo episode.



Akuapem Poloo was on Friday jailed for ninety days for some photos she published in June last year.



The actress was convicted on counts of misdemeanor, domestic violence publication of obscene material.



Speaking in a Pulse Gh interview, Kofas noted that the trial and subsequent incarceration of Akuapim Poloo presents a plethora of lessons for celebrities and persons in the entertainment industry.



“The laws in Ghana seem nonexistent until you are at fault. That is when they will read the laws and explain it to you in Twi. We should all learn from her mistake”.



Kofas observed that despite the huge support Poloo enjoyed, she could not be saved from jail because she was in the grips of the law.



“This should tell us that people can only support to an extent, it is only in the comment section that people will solidarize with you, now that she is in jail none of them will go there and visit her, we should all be guarded,” he cautioned.



“We can create hashtags in your name, start a campaign, print T-shirts in your name, but that is the extent we can get,” he added in an interview with Pulse Gh.