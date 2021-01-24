Entertainment of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Let's give Mohammed Awal the needed support – Arnold on ministerial appointment

play videoArnold Asamoah-Baidoo is an entertainment critic

Entertainment analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is urging industry players to rally behind Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal when approved as Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture.



The former CEO of Graphic Communications Group has been moved from the Business Development Ministry which he had been heading since its creation in 2017 to the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry subject to approval by Parliament.



When approved, Dr. Awal would replace Barbara Oteng Gyasi who took over from Catherine Afeku in February 2019.



Speaking on his appointment, Arnold congratulated Dr. Awal and mentioned that his marketing skills will be of utmost importance to the sector.



“You get the impression that he is well-versed when it comes to marketing and especially when we’ve got to a certain stage where we need to project domestic tourism, probably, he is will look like the best fit for the job,” Arnold commented on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Saturday.



He continued: “However, I’m a bit confused. His former portfolio which is the Business Development Minister, the president in his own wisdom has scrapped it. In the communique, we were told those nine ministries that have been scrapped have served their respective purposes. Some however say it’s because the ministry underperformed hence had to be under other ministries. If that is the case, what did Dr. Awal do or did not do to have resulted in the scrapping of the ministry and still earn a nomination?



“Clearly, it means there is something in Dr. Awal that the president needs and that’s why he’s appointed him. We all know we need policies and legislations but we also need that marketing bit. Let’s see... Let’s congratulate him and give him the necessary support to move the industry forward.”



About Dr. Ibrahim Awal Mohammed



Dr. Awal is a former Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited and Chase Petroleum. He is an entrepreneur and a marketer. He was the Chief Executive Officer of Marble Group, comprising: The Finder Group of Newspapers, HMW printers, Marble Consultants and Marble Developers.



Dr. Awal, who was adjudged the Marketing Man of the year, ‘2009’, holds a Doctorate in Business Administration and three master’s degrees in various disciplines from different universities. He has Masters in Applied Business Research – Swiss Business School, Switzerland, Executive Masters in Business Administration (University of Ghana Business School, Legon), Masters in International Journalism (University of Wales, UK).



Dr. Awal has also done courses in Business Strategy at Havard Business School, USA and Oil Production and Management at Oxford, UK.



He is married with four children and is also a product of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



Dr. Awal has worked closely with many companies, particularly, with Small and Medium Enterprises where he offered consultancy services in the areas of business strategy, management, marketing, and communications. He has also consulted for diplomatic Missions, international development partners as well as state institutions.



