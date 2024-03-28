‘Let’s enter Nigeria and fight Burna Boy for a whole month’ – Showboy presents strategy to Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Ghanaian socialite Showboy has called on Shatta Wale to consider a ‘perfect strategy’ they could employ to penetrate through the Nigerian entertainment space.



Showboy, who claims he exudes the same 'controversial energy' as Shatta Wale, said the Shatta Movement boss isn’t appreciated well enough in his own country, and as such, they must find a way to focus on the international market.



He said he has identified that Shatta’s core fans, as well as those who truly patronize his music, are outside Ghana, adding that he must focus on that direction.



As part of his strategy, Showboy outlined the need to create a lot of feuds and confusion within the Nigerian showbiz space, with Burna Boy being the main target.



“Wale has real international followers, that be what dey help am. Ghanaians stopped streaming Wale’s songs long ago. Come let us move to Nigeria for a month and go beef Burna Boy for his country. Me and you alone, we go enter Nigeria, show them say we craze. We go sit dema radio stations diss them all and how dem come to sleep with our girls. Now we, too, will go there and sleep with their girls. We will use that strategy to hold grounds in Nigeria,” he wrote in pijin mixed with English.



Showboy made these statements while stating that it was a wrong move for Shatta to have aligned his brand with a 'dirty', 'visionless' brand like the AMG group.



“This is Accra, this is Shatta Wale’s land, it’s his blessing. Accra is made up of game boys, the game boys all dey love you. AMG represents game boys. You don’t need AMG, they will throw dirt on your brand. You’ll make your brand a fraud associated with it.



"You joined the people that are only supposed to hype you from afar, so now your power has decreased. You joined your house to this house, and it is wrong. You will lose your bigger brand,” he added.



One can recall that, in the wake of the fight that broke out among the AMG CEO, Criss Waddle, Showboy, David Deuces, and Medikal, Shatta Wale took to social media to advise the team.



Shatta, an ally of the AMG gang, advised Criss Waddle to focus on strengthening the brand and bringing his team members together.











