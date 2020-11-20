Entertainment of Friday, 20 November 2020

Let’s elevate our culture - Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian Reggae singer and songwriter, Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian Reggae singer and songwriter, Rocky Dawuni, has proposed that we uplift our Ghanaian culture to a whole new level globally.



Talking about his observations, he said, "We’ve changed our way of life especially the way we eat so the current generation think we’ve advanced. But actually, we’re lacking when it comes to our tradition especially food and nutrition”.



In an exclusive interview with Y107.9FM’s Kojo Manuel on YDiscodiares, he said, "We’re witnessing a world of transition so we should be proud of who we are and where we come from because education is taking that from us”.



He added, now, “people say the farther you are from your roots, you are getting better”. But he disagrees to this because that mentality is not helping us.



Rocky believes, “if we wear our made in Ghana costumes including the kente, smock and others we have, we will be able to create jobs for our own people and industries.



He suggested that we appreciate our traditional culture because it is our selling point as Ghanaians.



“Whenever I go outside Ghana in a Ghanaian outfit, foreigners always ask where I got it from and who made it”. This he believes is an indication that Ghanaian designers are at par with the international designers.



Rocky Dawuni is out with a new album which he calls Voice of Bunbon and he says the album “is about appreciating our tradition and culture and it also has a message of appreciation with some of the songs mixed with traditional styles. It is a diverse and beautiful album”, he said.

