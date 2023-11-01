Let fairness prevail! - Nana Yaa Brefo slams NSMQ organizers over bias

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Prominent media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has criticized the organizers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Primetime Limited, for being unfair in the final contest of the competition.



According to her, while watching the final contest involving Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC Legon), Achimota Senior High School, and Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS), there was an instance where a school was not awarded the deserved marks.



The media personality disclosed that after OWASS had answered a bonus and their main question correctly, they were given six points instead of seven.



She called on the organizers of the NSMQ, Primetime Ghana to be transparent and fair to all the schools in the competition to uphold the integrity of the much-celebrated contest.



“People should tell the organizers of the National Science and Maths Quiz [Primetime Ghana] to ensure that fairness prevails. I watched the final contest. They gave PRESEC a question, they got it wrong and it was passed on to Opoku Ware as a bonus and they answered it correctly.



"At that time Opoku Ware had 5 points so they were given a bonus of one point and they got their main question right too. So if they had 5 points earlier, after adding the two points it should have been seven, not six. Things like these don’t help so the person in charge of the marking should be careful. It's not about anything but fairness must work,” Nana Yaa Brefo said in a video shared on her social media page.



Background



Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) were crowned winners of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz competition.



The record winners on Monday, October 30, 2023, beat competition from Opoku Ware Senior High School and Achimota Secondary School to clinch the title for the 8th time in the history of the competition.



After five thrilling rounds of intellectual contention, PRESEC carried the day with 40 accumulated points.



Achimota had 28 points, while Opoku Ware trailed with 23 points.



PRESEC won the competition in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020 and 2022.



