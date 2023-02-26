'Let Nigeria decided' - Burna Boy makes passionate plea to electoral commission

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian and Grammy Award-winning singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu known professionally as Burna Boy, has made a fervent appeal to the Independent National Electoral Commission.



His comments were targeted at the Electoral Commission with respect to the coalition and the declaration of the results.



The singer took to his Insta story on Sunday, February 26, to plead with INEC to be candid with the declaration and let what Nigerian's vote prevail.



He wrote: "Let Nigeria decide o! @inecnigeria. No try any result magic."



This comes few hours after the singer was called out by some social media users who accused him of doing contrary to what he sings.



Burna Boy was slammed on social media as users said he never added his voice to the election or did a vigorous campaign to ensure that Nigeria changes for the better.