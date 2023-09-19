Lesdo and Gidochi catch our sights with new banger ‘Can’t Get Enough’

Music of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

Whenever Lesdo knocks, you know it’s a different type of knock!



After dazzling fans with the infectious rhythm of ‘Darling’ a year ago, the versatile artist is back buzzing again, this time with ‘Can’t Get Enough’ – a groovy Afrobeats anthem and certain chart-topper, made perfect by the addition of Gidochi’s soulful vocals. And indeed, we cannot get enough!



Lesdo has become notorious for his elusive yet effective releases. His sleek voice and capacity for creating passionate stories that pluck at the strings of listeners’ hearts have become a highlight of his sound and preferred modus operandi.



The Craytunes-produced ‘Can’t Get Enough’ is the newest to receive his magic touch. It is a beautiful song that delves into the depths of love, with Lesdo and Gidochi trading lulling verses and harmonies about their feelings. In the artist’s words: “‘Can’t Get Enough’ is about falling in love with someone so deeply and wanting to experience every part of life with that person.”



Lesdo has been making music since 2016 and has found several successes, such as: ‘Fuego’ (2018), ‘Lose You’ (2019) and ‘For You’ (2020), among others. His dedication to becoming one of the most coveted artists continues to see him drop song after song while showcasing his range and ‘Can’t Get Enough’ is the latest to extend this industry run.



As a result, he has earned a loyal fan base that has come to appreciate his quality and consistency, an experience you don’t want to miss out on.



‘Can’t Get Enough’ follows ‘Groove’ as Lesdo’s second release of the year and is out for streaming on all music platforms. Relax, tune in, and let him and Gidochi captivate you.



