Legendary musician Naa Agyemang celebrates Muslims with new song 'Fati'

Music of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

Ghana’s Highlife great, Naa Agyemang, after a long absence from the music scene, is out with another awestruck record that will gyrate his fans back to the dance floor.



The three-minute and forty-five seconds bowled-over track, arched with a danceable groovy rhythm, will cement the fact that the Kwahu Bepo hit crooner is obstinate on churning out only hit records.



His latest,'Fati', which features DatBeatGod, tells a condescending romantic story about Fati, a beautiful young Muslim girl who mesmerizes him with her beauty and sumptuous delicacies especially koko and tuozaafi.



The duo on the song left no stone unturned as their soothing voices synchronized with an easy to grasp verse and an attention-calling hook to match.



Naa Agyemang as he’s popularly known in the music circles is one of the few Hilife gems who held the mantra for the said genre in the early 2000s. He’s churned out hit singles like 'Kwahu Bepo', 'Alomo Ketewa', 'Mr. Ode', 'Auntie Araba', 'Kwame Ahe', 'Traffic', 'Go Go Sugarcane', amongst others.



The DatBeatGod-produced track which is currently enjoying massive airplay on various radio stations is accompanied by a quality music video with a panache direction from award-winning video director, Mista Morgan.



'Fati' aims at uniting and creating a romantic ambiance between lovers especially during this holy month of Ramadan and the Sallah festivities as it communicates and professes a genuine love story.



In a holy month of love and purity, don’t be a sucker for love. Get a copy of the track and see the impact it will have on your love life.



Both song and video are currently available on all digital platforms.



