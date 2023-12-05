Legendary Lucy Banini honoured at 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: Ghana DJ Awards

The 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, powered by Smirnoff, bestowed the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award upon the iconic Lucy Banini, the first female DJ in Ghana and a pioneer in the Ghanaian DJing scene.



The awards, held annually, celebrate the achievements of DJs and individuals who have made significant contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.



Recognized for her groundbreaking contributions, Banini's outstanding career and significant efforts have left an indelible mark on the industry, cementing her status as a true legend. Lucy Banini recognized as the first female DJ in Ghana, embarked on her journey in the world of music at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, where she laid the foundation for a career that would inspire generations to come.



Her unparalleled dedication and unwavering passion for music have not only broken gender barriers but have also significantly contributed to the evolution of the DJing landscape in Ghana.



The Lifetime Achievement Award, presented at the prestigious Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, stands as a testament to Banini's extraordinary career. The accolade recognizes her as a trailblazer who has paved the way for aspiring DJs, particularly women and has played a pivotal role in shaping the entertainment industry in Ghana.



Upon receiving the award, Lucy Banini expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am truly honored and humbled to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. This recognition is not just for me but for every aspiring DJ, especially the women who dare to dream big. It's a testament to the power of passion, hard work, and breaking barriers."



While expressing her delight on stage, she also invited all female DJs in the auditorium to join her on stage. It was a moment filled with pride and honor for all female DJs who joined her on stage to celebrate this achievement, even as they aspired to reach her heights.



The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards christened as Africa’s Biggest DJ Event, continues to celebrate the diverse talents within the Ghanaian music scene. Banini's recognition adds a poignant chapter to the event's history, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging those who have shaped the industry's landscape.



As Lucy Banini takes her well-deserved place among the legends of Ghanaian music, her legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of DJs, breaking down barriers and shaping the future of the industry.



In particular, her influence is profound in the careers of notable figures such as the newly crowned Female DJ of the Year, TMSKDJ, and the two-time Young DJ of the Year, DJ Spices. As Banini's legacy continues to resonate, these rising stars exemplify the transformative power of her journey.



The 11th Guinness Ghana DJ Awards was held at the Grand Arena on Saturday 25th November with spectacular performances by Shatta Wale, Abiana, DJ Lord, Andy Dosty, Mr. Kaxtro, DopeNation, Keche, DJ Ikon, DJSky, Gal Dem DJ, Oyokodehye Kofi, and Edem.