Legendary Ghanaian producers take center stage in Ground Up Chale’s new docuseries

Music of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

Ground Up Chale has partnered with Japanese electronic instrument maker, Roland to feature four legendary Ghanaian producers in their latest docuseries, ‘Beats & Life’. The four-part docuseries profiles hitmakers MOG Beatz, StreetBeatz, Mix Master Garzy and DJ Breezy as they provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access to their studios and tours around their respective hometowns.



These hitmakers’ production discography reads like a who’s who of the music industry, as they’ve worked with heavyweights such as Davido, Wizkid, Bob Marley, Teni, Shatta Wale, R2Bees, Kevin Gates, and Sarkodie.



Founder of Ground Up Chale shared, "This docuseries has been a long time in the making and I'm very happy that we can finally share it with the world. Afrobeat is taking over global airwaves right now and we wanted to celebrate the people who make and dictate the sound; the producers: MOG Beatz, StreetBeatz, Mix Master Garzy and DJ Breezy have been fundamental in laying the groundwork for this now-global sound’’.



‘Beats & Life’ is created by the creative agency FORM. Eph Yeboah, the founder of FORM and co-founder of GUTA, Ground Up Chale’s in-house creative agency added, "We wanted to create a docuseries that deep-dived into the history of some of the architects of the Afrobeat sound. These are the people that make us dance, the energy givers. I believed that these people did not receive the recognition they deserved and I wanted to draw attention to them and highlight their contributions".



In the first episode of ‘Beats & Life’, we join one of Ghana’s most celebrated music producers, MOG Beatz. In his episode, MOG takes us behind the scenes and shares insights into his journey as a music producer. From his early beginnings in the industry to his current success, MOG provides a candid and insightful perspective on what it takes to thrive as a music producer in Ghana and beyond.



The episodes will be released weekly on Ground Up Chale’s YouTube channel, with the first episode released on Monday, March 13, 2023.



