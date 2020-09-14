Entertainment of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Legalise wee cultivation in Ghana to reduce unemployment – Ras Kuuku

Marijuana farm.File photo

2020 VGMA ‘Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year’ Ras Kuuku has called for the legalisation of the cultivation of weed in Ghana.



He said if legalised, the high youth unemployment rate in Ghana will reduce drastically.



He told Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360 on TV3 Friday, September 11 that the government also stands the chance of accruing billions of cedis from the trade if legalized.



In March, this year, Parliament passed into law the Narcotics Control Commission Bill 2019, legalising the growing of some cannabis for only health purposes.



The law empowers the Minister for Interior in consultation with other institutions like Ministry of Health to grant licenses for the production of cannabis of not more than 0.3 per cent Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for industrial and medicinal purposes.



But Ras Kuuku has called for the entire cultivation and usage to be legalized.



“The government should legalise it and unemployment will go down, the farmers will also get work to do. There is money in it just like Canada and other places."



“The smoking benefits is just 1 per cent of it. It will fetch billions to the government.”

