'Leave your girl if she can't foot your bills that cost over GHC11,000' - Reality TV star to men

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochukwu Okechukwu, has taken to social media to advise his fellow men in relationships.



The TV star advised guys to break up with their partners if they have problems with their debit cards and their women are unable to rescue them.



He said a woman who is unable to pay bills worth N500,000 equivalent to over GHC11,000 should be ditched.



According to Tochi, he does not understand why a man would stay in a relationship with a woman who is unable to support him in times of need.



He wrote: "If your babe can not chest a bill of 500k when your card declines my guy! Remove your shoe and hold it in your hand! and run."



Tochi's post has since elicited many criticisms from social media users.



Read comments here:



bigmenaa: "You go run tire. Idiot"



theomobola_o: "Coming from someone that was SERVED A VERY HOT BREAKFAST WITH A CHILLED ZOBO"



beth_of_abuja: "This one no Dey ever talk pas woman matter"



uvbi4christ: "Another ewe"



iamflorencechioma: "Nah Mumu dey take dis guy serious"





