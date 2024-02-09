‘Leave Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s business out of your mouth!’ – Afia Schwarzenegger responds to ex-wife

Entertainment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Following Sally Akua Amoakowaa’s rants about rich men oppressing poor debtors using the police, Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to TikTok to allege that the former is scheming against her ex-husband.



Afia Schwarzenegger, who claims to be very much abreast of the motive behind Sally’s post on Instagram, has alleged that it was directed at her ex-husband, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, who ordered the arrest of her elder brother.



In a TikTok live to address the post, Afia alleged that her bitterness was borne out of the fact that Sally’s elder brother who works with Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s Adonko Bitters, has duped one of the company’s clients, and is currently behind bars.



She said Akua Sally, has consistently tried all means including issuing threats to Dr. Oteng to release her brother but to no avail, hence her act of resorting to social media.



Afia, while describing Sally as ungrateful for dragging Dr. Oteng’s reputation in the mud, recounted how her brother’s employment at Adonko wasn’t even terminated in spite of their divorce.



Describing it as a terrible mistake, she said such a move has now culminated in Sally’s brother duping the company’s client to the tune of GHC130,000.



Afia Schwarzenegger also slammed Sally’s brother for taking these fraudulent steps despite enjoying benefits including free accommodation, vehicle and so on, provided by Dr. Kwaku Oteng.



She made these statements while lambasting Sally and asking her to desist from playing the victim.



“Do not drag Adonko company on social media again because you will have me to deal with," she said. "Is it because Kwaku Oteng doesn’t talk about these things? Your brother took drinks from an Adonko distributor, sold them, kept the money and went into hiding. Drinks worth GHC130,000. Now that Kwaku Oteng has arrested your brother, you are threatening him to release him. Who the f**k do you think you are, madam?"



She continued: “Did Kwaku Oteng give birth to your brother, for him to be taking care of him? Or pardoning him if he engages in criminal acts? You are very stupid for picking up your phone and typing that stupid post."



"His mistake was keeping your brother in the company after your divorce. He was given free accommodation, a vehicle and other benefits. He even chooses to go to work when he likes,” Afia fumed during the TikTok live.



Afia went on to spew more allegations concerning events that led to Akua Amoakowaa and Dr. Otengs’ divorce.



“I will blame the Dr Oteng, who is still entertaining you because of your children. Now you want to disgrace him? After he even bought you a new plush house and a car. He still takes care of you after all you did to him. You are a heartless and wicked soul. Leave Adonko Group of Companies out of your childish behaviour.



“You committed adultery and were caught red-handed and out of the seven boys, you were suspected to have been cheating with you admitted that only one was your boyfriend. You admitted that you were sleeping with only one of them, Jeff. And the man left you. He hasn’t even thought of washing your dirty linen in public and it's because of the kids you both have. But you on the other hand want to now disgrace him,” she stressed.







Afia’s role in Dr. Oteng and Akua Amoakowaa’s relationship, business



Earlier in 2020, Afia Schwarzenegger, who claimed to be the one who introduced Sally Akua Amoakowaa to Dr. Kwaku Oteng for the first time, was also the first to announce their divorce.



Afia, at that time, alleged that Dr. Oteng discovered that his fourth wife, Sally, had been cheating on him with different suitors and even caught her red-handed in one of the instances.



She also claimed that Dr. Kwaku Oteng, terminated Sally’s employment as the General Manager of Angel TV, and stormed the office in anger to throw out her things.



Stacy takes over Akua’s position



In May 2020, Media personality, Stacy Amoateng, took over the management of Angel TV, a subsidiary of the Angel Group of Companies owned by Dr Kwaku Oteng.



Her new role as the General Manager came after reports that Dr. Oteng sacked his ex-wife, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, and terminated her contract.



