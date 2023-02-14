Lazy Christians depend on their spiritual fathers - Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress cum movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has described people who solely rely on their spiritual fathers for intercession as lazy, instead of seeking God directly.



According to the actress on Kingdom FM, Christians have taken the easy route of Christendom and are subjecting themselves to anyone who wears the title of pastor, regardless of whether they are spiritually gifted.



“You can pray and read the word; no need to rely solely on spiritual fathers to pray on your behalf. People pay pastors to pray for them and I feel it’s laziness because you can do all those for yourself as a child of God.”



In addition, Yvonne said churches are increasingly becoming business avenues than houses of worship.



Despite this, she did not dispute the essence of religion, in which God still speaks and reveals hidden things about his people through prophets.



“I believe in dreams, not necessarily prophesies. If God wants to reveal something about me, he can show it in my dream or someone close to me can also dream about it. I don’t need a pastor to tell me God is real, Jesus and the Holy Spirit is real.”



Furthermore, she urged Christians to pray for a discernment spirit that would enable them to distinguish authentic from fraudulent practices.





