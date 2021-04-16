Lawyer Sandra Ankobiah speaks about Akuapem Poloo's 3 months jail term

Entertainment of Friday, 16 April 2021

Lawyer and actress Sandra Ankobiah has shared her thoughts on the 90-day imprisonment sentence handed over to actress Akuapem Poloo by an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Christiana Caan over the publication of a nude photo of herself and her seven-year-old son.



The actress who pleaded guilty was slapped with three charges namely; publication of obscene materials, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence which is conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.



Lawyer Ankobiah in a series of tweets have indicated that she has "soo much to say about” the judgement but feared she will be “misquoted” by some persons.



She wrote: “I guess this is about setting precedent. It will be interesting to see how the posting of “nudity” on social media will be viewed going forward. I need to read the full judgement.”







The celebrated actress citing Poloo's case has called for the use of non-custodial sentencing thus punishment given by a court of law that does not involve a prison term.



“Are we making enough use of non-custodial sentencing in this country?” she questioned.



She however wrote: “In all of this, let’s not forget that there are sentencing guidelines. Her Ladyship in her wisdom would have applied her discretion. And until we read the full judgement, we may not know the reason behind her decision.”







