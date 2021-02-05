Entertainment of Friday, 5 February 2021

Lawyer Nti finally reveals why he stopped acting in popular 'Kejetia vrs Makola' series

Ghanaian actor and director, Richmond Xavier Amoakoh, popularly known as Lawyer Nti, has shot down rumors surrounding his exit from the ‘Katetia Vs Makola’ project.



He told ZionFelix in an exclusive interview that there is no iota of truth in wild rumors concerning why he stopped acting in the popular TV Series.



Since life is a continuous process full of activities and events, the actor established that there is nothing wrong for someone to venture into a different field.



He explained that he did not play a role in the Series again after they went on break.



Lawyer Nti emphasized that he gave off his best and he accepted whatever the company awarded him.



He revealed that he moved on to do other personal things which according to him is a normal thing to do.



Watch his full interview with ZionFelix below:



