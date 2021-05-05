Laura Sika set to release debut single titled ‘Satisfied’

Music of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: NYB Live

UK-based Ghanaian singer and songwriter Laura Sika is set to release her debut single “Satisfied” on Friday, May 7, 2021 which happens to be her birthday.



‘Satisfied’ is a song of revival and healing, while expressing the deep satisfaction and security a believer finds in the presence of God.



As a youth minister and worship leader, Laura Sika seeks to use the power of her music to heal, deliver and set God’s children free.



Laura started music from her school choir through to church choir and wrote her first song at the age of 12. She also won a talent show at her secondary school in the UK by singing a gospel song.



According to Laura, “Satisfied is a power-packed song birthed by the spirit of God, and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”



The Song will also be premiering Live on YouTube on 7th May 2021.



