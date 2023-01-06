Late start of shows in Ghana: Venue owners must fine artistes!

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: Paula Amma Broni

How do we ensure that artistes start and finish their shows on time?



On a regular day, I don’t begin my write-ups with a question. As a journalist, I educate, inform and most importantly entertain you. That’s my specialty.



I had the opportunity and honour to grace some big shows and musical concerts this December in Ghana. It was an experience, I created lots of memories while on the job. From partying to meeting and interviewing all the big stars and personalities who matter in the industry, it was indeed an experience!



Some things got in the way of my job. It could have been less stressful if not for the lateness culture in my beloved country Ghana!



A number of these shows never started on time. This doesn’t come as a surprise to party animals. Who doesn’t know that shows in Ghana never honour their advertised time?



The nature of my job requires that I arrive at the venue ahead of time which is the right thing to do but I end up waiting for hours for organizers to kick-start their show.



Enough of the long introduction. I’ll not sugarcoat my words this time because I need results!



I say venue owners must fine artistes who overstay!



Someone needs to be penalized. Once that agreement is documented, organizers won’t have all the time on their hands. It is that simple!



Now the big question: Do owners of these popular venues that host all the big shows in Ghana agree on the time a performer must vacate their premises? If the answer is no, things need to change.



I’ve heard a saying that “the more time patrons spend in the venue, the more money they spend.”



But why waste our time or get us to complain just because we signed up for enjoyment?



We need to appreciate the hours and energy reporters, camera crew, bloggers, and photographers spend on the ground just to capture all the wow moments and performances.



When the fun is over, we go back to work on our visuals and scripts so we can give viewers and listeners a 360 coverage of what went down. No sleep for us. Just imagine the number of shows one had to cover this 'Detty December'.



So yeah, let’s all win. Let’s put in place measures that will encourage patrons to arrive on time because they come in late for fear of waiting long hours before the main act.



In some instances, the headline artiste gets on stage at dawn! A show that was supposed to start at 8:00 PM! I don't wish to 'shake tables'.



All I am saying is this, we need to do better. We need to respect patrons, newsmakers, and every other person who purchases a ticket to grace an event in Ghana.



Let’s put an end to ‘Ghana Man Time’.



Let me give you a round down of the shows I cover in December 2022. It breaks my heart to say that it was only young rapper, Black Sherif who managed to kickstart his Mozama Disco concert on time. Fortunately for patrons, big artistes mounted the stage before the rapper’s grand entry which took place a little after 10:00 PM.



The rest of the shows organized by A-list artistes who have years of experience in the industry arrived late! They would have received some whopping if it was a Junior High School setting.



Let me paint a picture of how bad the situation was. How can you perform your first song after 4:00 AM as a headline artiste? It is your show, we paid to see you in action. The Freedom Wave Concert which came off at the Accra Sports Stadium was a huge success, however, Medikal and Shatta Wale arrived at 4:00 AM and 5:00 AM respectively. The show organized on December 25 continued till the next morning.



In most instances, they arrived a little before the clock ticked midnight! Stonebwoy graced this year's Bhim Concert at the Grand Arena after midnight. This year's concert was power-packed. It had all the big artistes including Jamaican dancehall reggae artiste, Busy Signal.



What saved the day was the exceptional performances of their colleagues who came to support them. I was on my feet throughout the night as if that was their grand plan. Something to get our minds off the situation.



I am aware that the headline artiste comes in late to ensure that there is enough crowd for their grand entry. Trust me, some people are not interested in seeing the opening acts or the surprise artistes.



Technical issues can delay a show, I know about that but trust me, when I say our people have gotten comfortable with starting and ending late.



I propose that we fine artistes, not just some coins but a couple of cedis. One that will affect their pockets.



Once that is made, they will be in check. No time to go in circles or waste time with mic checks…hello!



How can you start a show five hours after the advertised time? Who does that?



Let’s all turn up on time for a concert party and hope that the organizers will do their bid.



With all these said, let me remind you that December in Ghana is an experience, add it to your calendar.





Check out some videos below:





