Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Late Ebony wasn’t a lesbian - Nana Kwaku Bonsam

Late dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, a well-known Ghanaian witch doctor and fetish, has responded to Pope Skinny’s allegations about the late Dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns being a lesbian.



The fetish priest despite being friends with the Hiphop artiste has cautioned him to stop spreading the false news.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show he said, “God has not revealed anything to Pope Skinny. It’s been 3 years since Ebony died and she should be allowed to Rest In Peace. We shouldn’t tarnish the image of the deceased”.



Nana Kwaku Bonsam emphatically stated that Ebony was no lesbian because she had a boyfriend whom he personally knew. “I have proof to back this statement but there is no point talking about the past”.



“I knew Ebony very well and I won’t lie about such an issue but I am just disappointed in Pope Skinny for what he said. Such allegations should not be made especially about a deceased," he added.



He went on to say that, people have secrets so, even if she was a lesbian like Pope Skinny is claiming, it still makes no difference especially now that she is no more. Because nothing can be done about it.



Nana Kwaku Bonsam advised Pope Skinny to stop spreading false rumours because it does not speak well of him.



He also advised Ghanaians to desist from spreading rumours about people especially when they do not know the truth and have no evidence.