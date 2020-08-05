Late Ebony is still the reigning artiste of the year after 2 years - Bullet

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Source: Pulse Ghana
Bullet is paying tribute to the late Ebony Reigns and he is emphasizing that the singer is irreplaceable.
According to Bullet, his artiste who won the VGMAs artiste of the year posthumously in 2018, is still holding the title even in her death. "She is irreplaceable. She is the first female artiste of the year and she is still the artiste of the year even after her demise," he said.
Bullet's comments are coming out of the blue and thinking around it, fans believe that his message is targeting a budding singer who is trying to copy Ebony Reigns.
The artiste manager in his message, therefore, advised up and coming singers to be original than to try copying Ebony.
"This is free advice to all young upcoming female artistes, everyone can take inspiration from Ebony but never try to talk or sound like her. Originality is supreme. Long live the queen, Ebony reigns forever," he wrote on Instagram.
Read more from his post below:
View this post on Instagram
Everyday, i receive tons of messages and music from various female artistes who desire to be signed unto my label but it is always hard for me to comprehend because they all sound like my precious Queen, Ebony Reigns. I know and can categorically state that no one can replace Ebony Reigns, so, it is always hard for me to sign them. Remember i never mentioned anywhere that i wanted to replace Ebony reigns, not even when i was introducing the current reigning queen of Ghana music @wendyshayofficial because ebony is irreplaceable. Ebony is like Bob Marley ,Tupac and Michael Jackson. She is irreplaceable. She is the first female artiste of the year and she is still the artiste of the year even after her demise. It has been almost 3 years, y'all not scared of such an icon. This is free advice to all young upcoming female artistes, everyone can take inspiration from Ebony but never try to talk or sound like her. Originality is supreme. Long live the queen, Ebony reigns forever.
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.