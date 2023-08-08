Late Alaafin of Oyo ex-wife, Queen Dami reportedly in a relationship with Portable

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

According to reports, late Alaafin of Oyo wife, Queen Dami, is currently in a romantic connection with spectacular artist, Portable.



Recall that a few months after the Alaafin of Oyo passed away, Queen Dami participated in Lege Miami’s dating live session, where singles are matched in the hopes of finding a compatible man.



Queen Dami was made fun of by Lege for attending his live session to look for a husband. He disrespectfully criticized her desperate hunt for a husband and her dress as he introduced her to the crowd.



In a recent development, Gistlover claimed that Portable and Queen Dami are currently involved in a committed relationship. Their connection is an open secret, the blogger claims.



