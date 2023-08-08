You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 08Article 1820990

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Disclaimer

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Late Alaafin of Oyo ex-wife, Queen Dami reportedly in a relationship with Portable

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Late King seated with Queen (left) and Portable (right) Late King seated with Queen (left) and Portable (right)

According to reports, late Alaafin of Oyo wife, Queen Dami, is currently in a romantic connection with spectacular artist, Portable.

Recall that a few months after the Alaafin of Oyo passed away, Queen Dami participated in Lege Miami’s dating live session, where singles are matched in the hopes of finding a compatible man.

Queen Dami was made fun of by Lege for attending his live session to look for a husband. He disrespectfully criticized her desperate hunt for a husband and her dress as he introduced her to the crowd.

In a recent development, Gistlover claimed that Portable and Queen Dami are currently involved in a committed relationship. Their connection is an open secret, the blogger claims.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment