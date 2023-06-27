'Last chicken in the kitchen' play to be dished out at the National Theatre

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: Nii Commey , Contributor

“Last Chicken in the Kitchen” is the latest play written and directed by award-winning storyteller and Playwright, Nii Commey and produced by Handwriting Communication, in partnership with Stories for Change Foundation, is scheduled to be staged this October at the National Theatre as part of activities to mark the 2nd edition of the Customer Theatre Festival.



Last year, the “Romantic Nonsense” Playwright celebrated the customer service week with thousands of theatre lovers, in partnership with telecommunication giants, MTN in a corporate dramedy, “Skirts and Suits.”



Speaking with the media at the launch of this year’s festival, Nii Commey called on corporate Ghana to leverage the occasion to celebrate their loyal customers and staff.



“We are looking forward to having corporate Ghana leverage on the occasion to celebrate their valued customers and devoted employees, on the special occasion of Customer Service Week. We are creating an unforgettable season of theatre experience for all and sundry with my latest stage masterpiece.” He said.



He further emphasized the potency storytelling wields in addressing critical issues like customer service.



“I wrote this play with our society in mind. It’s a play that tells the story of everyone, and as we know, stories have a magic wand to fortify relationships, establish bonds, intensify emotions, and advocate for positive change. That is what “Last Chicken in the Kitchen” was written to achieve” He concluded.



The stories of Nii Commey have, over the years, been the toast of both academia and non-academia-academia. His remarkably unique style of writing; employment of distinctive diction, creates unrelenting drama; undulating conflicts; critical examination of societal foils, and pun-induced titles that easily get the audience agog, make him one of the most prolific Playwrights in contemporary Africa.



Production Manager for Handwriting Communications, Robert Annan, expounded on the play;

“It is a play for everyone because everybody is a customer-whether you go to the beans’ seller or to the bank; from insurance to your mobile network…everyone is a customer. So, this plays concerns everyone. It’s a night designed for the corporate world, with a touch of family rendezvous. It’s a play for the jobseeker, the employee, the employer, the customer, and their families and friends.” He spoke.



“Last Chicken in the Kitchen” has a storyline that sets the tone for deeper discourse about customer experience, interlaced with untamed hilarity; different shades of characters; undiluted drama, and cloggy conflicts.



Nii Commey draws inspiration from real-life stories that transcend the boundaries of traditional theatre, offering a fresh and deeper experience that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. The play follows a dynamic ensemble of characters as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of customer service across various industries.



The Customer Service Theatre Festival is the flagship of Handwriting Communication, a strategic communication hub, in partnership with Stories for Change Foundation, an African-originated foundation promoting the power of storytelling to bring positive change in Africa. Since 2009, Nii Commey has been arguably one of the most consistent organic storytellers whose works like “Mummy’s Dimples and Pimples”, and “You May Kiss the Corpse”, have been used as final-year projects by students from universities such as the University of Cape Coast and University of Education, Winneba.