Lasmid departs Highly Spiritual Music Label, joining Mr Drew in recent exits

Entertainment of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and 'Friday Night' hitmaker, Lasmid, has bid farewell to Highly Spiritual Music, the record label that propelled his career.



In a myjoyonline.com report, the confirmation of his departure came from Kaywa, the Chief Executive Officer of the label, during a discussion on Adom TV's ShowTym with Andy Dosty on Sunday, June 4, 2023.



Kaywa hinted that internal issues within the label were the primary reason behind Lasmid's decision to leave.



Despite ongoing discussions between the artist and the label, Lasmid ultimately made up his mind to pursue new opportunities outside of Highly Spiritual Music.



"The conversation with Lasmid has been a back and forth, but it was way before VGMA. He started trumpeting 'I want to go, I want to go' a long time ago. There is a back story, but I wouldn't want to make it public," Kaywa revealed during the interview.



While the CEO did not disclose specific details about the internal issues, he assured fans that the complete truth would be revealed at the appropriate time, shedding light on the entire situation.



Lasmid's departure from Highly Spiritual Music comes shortly after fellow labelmate Mr Drew also decided to part ways with the label after the expiration of his contract.



The record label, established in 2017, has seen the departure of several prominent artistes over the past few weeks, including Kurl Songs, Yaw Berk, Krymi, and King Maaga.



ADA/OGB