Music of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Muse Africa

Larruso releases new song ‘Poisonous’

play videoLarruso, Ghanaian artist

Ghanaian artist Larruso has released a song titled ‘Poisonous.’



The theme of poisonous is ‘self-praise and non-conformity to energy.



‘’bad man ah call mi never ready, tell em mi nuh play Tom and Jerry, Watch it pon a road way to de Grammys,’ sings Larruso.



‘Poisonous’ is produced by Gigs beat. The song was released under Jadon Shatta Ent.



Ahead of the release of his NewGen EP, Larusso has released a number of songs including ‘Ego,’ ‘Killy Killy,’ ‘Gi Dem’ and ‘Eeba.’



Larruso is a dancehall artiste, and he also has a collabo with BET Award Winner Stonebwoy.



