Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Larruso knocked down by a motorbike while shooting music video

Larruso is reported to have suffered a broken arm and leg from the accident Larruso is reported to have suffered a broken arm and leg from the accident

‘Killy Killy’ hitmaker, Larruso has been knocked down by a squad bike and is reported to be receiving treatment for injuries including a broken leg.

The accident according to videos sited by GhanaWeb on social media occurred during a video shoot.

Larruso who was standing in front of a crowd was run over by one of the squad bikes being used in the music video shoot.

Reports further indicates the dancehall act has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be responding to treatment according to his management.

Larruso is popular for his hit song Killy Killy which featured Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur in a subsequent remix.

