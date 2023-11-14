Language is not a barrier to music success - Keche

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Popular Ghanaian Music duo, Keche, has refuted claims that language barrier may be a hindrance to the success of Ghanaian music on an international scale.



Speaking to Giovanni Caleb on TV3, the “Alunguitugui” hitmakers cited Nigerian artiste Asake, who does most of his hit songs in the Nigerian indigenous language of Yoruba, as well as the hit South African song, “Jerusalema” as examples that languages cannot be a barrier to a successful song.



“Not at all, if you listen to Asake’s songs, 90% of his songs are in Yoruba. The biggest song in Africa at the time, Jerusalema, was in Swahili, not English. If language was a factor, songs like Gangnam Style, etc. would not have hit on an international level. So language is not a problem,” they said.



Keche’s comments come on the back of ongoing discussions over the success of the Ghanaian music industry and the way forward.



Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, stated in a recent interview that he was being encouraged by his record label to write more of his songs in English to appeal to international audiences.



As the global music scene continues to evolve, Ghanaian musicians hope to preserve and promote their vibrant musical traditions.



