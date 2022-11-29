Landing a feature with Davido and Mayorkun was easy – Spyro

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Nigeria’s Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro has revealed that getting a collaboration with the “Mayor of Lagos” Mayorkun and “OBO” superstar Davido was not as difficult as it may seem.



The “Billing” hitmaker interviewed on Y107.9FM’s “Ryse n Shyne” show with host, Brown Berry on how he was able to bag a feature from Davido and Mayorkun indicated that both loved his music and hence approached to be featured.



The young Nigerian artiste stated that he has been in the music industry since 2018 which is the year, he had his big break and birthed the song that won the attention of not only Davido but Mayorkun as well.



Spyro termed the song that earned him his big break and features from the two prominent artistes titled “Funke” as “papping” as it gained massive streams all over Africa.



“The song was papping as I said and David kept posting, reposting and showing love,” he reminisced.



The Nigerian entrepreneur shared his experience on how Davido reached out to him from Atlanta, USA, eager to make the verse on the “Funke” song that very day and gave a thrilling mimic of how Davido made the request.



He also shared how excited he was as Mayorkun made a request after and did not mind if Davido was on the feature list.



“I had to confirm if that was Davido because in Nigeria, there are a lot of Davido and I realized that was actually David in my dm. I was so excited and that was it.”



He however mentioned that Mayorkun reached out separately and brought up the idea of hopping on the “Funke remix” train while they had a conversation online.



Fast forward to this year, Spyro and Davido are on it again with a David Oluwasanmi Oludipe and David Adedeji Adeleke exclusive coming out with Spyro’s first single for 2022 titled Billing. Curiously enough, this song expounds the journey of his music career so far.