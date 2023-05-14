Lagos State Governor visits Hilda Baci as she attempts to break world record

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, May 14 showed his support for chef Hilda Baci as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest time spent cooking by an individual.



Arriving at the venue, Sanwo-Olu cheered her on as he poured accolades on Hilda as she conquered the odd.



Sanwo-Olu was seen trying out a meal Hilda had prepared and giving a thumbs up for her efforts.



Taking to his Twitter page, the governor wrote: "I showed up to support Chef Hilda Baci, in her quest to break the Guinness World Record @GWR for the longest time spent cooking by an individual.



"Her dedication, passion for cooking as well as her desire to put our rich culture on the map by not only exhibiting our food but also the resilience, determination, energy and team spirit that has come to be known as the spirit of Lagos and indeed Nigeria is truly remarkable."



He added: "We are proud to have Hilda embarking on this journey in our state. I will continue to follow the updates and look forward to the final declaration."



Hilda has been cooking for over 70 hours with guests and friends gathered in front of the venue to show their support.



