Lady calls off marriage after fiancé asked her to cut ties with 'baby daddy', netizens react

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

A Kenyan lady identified as Yvonne has sparked massive reactions on social media after calling off her marriage because her fiance asked her to stop communicating with her former lover, who also happens to be her baby's father.



The lady said she was not willing to sacrifice the relationship her daughter has with her father all in the name of pleasing her fiance.



The news has since caused a stir on social media with netizens asserting that the lady is still in an amorous relationship with her baby's father.



To them, the refusal to break off contact with her 'baby daddy' speaks volumes.



Others however commended Yvonne for taking "the bold step" as, in their opinion, it is the best course of action to prevent unanticipated catastrophes.



Read the comments here:



bobby.boye: "Most men nowadays dey ment seriously.... I'm glad the lady quickly took that bold step ...that's the sure way to avert unseen future disasters"



emmalekay01: "It’s no red flag folks , there might be reasons tho. Maybe old taker fit still dey take or lack of transparency. Well if she had a thought about the child in the first place she’d have gone back to her baby daddy if she really need that bond of a child and father thing . For me I’ll let this girl just go to her baby daddy she ain’t ready"



arigbabudollardeji: "There must be a solid reason Y the guy is asking her to cut off the relationship.. Maybe he suspected something fishy different from what we all thinking"



de_overflow: "Then she shud go ahead and marry the so caring baby dady then"



daddyfreeze: "The man isn’t comfortable with the baby daddy situation…. It sounds like OKAFOR’s law fit happen there"



soulmateshotelsandsuites: "It's refreshing to see someone prioritizing the well-being of their child over their own desires. Yvonne's decision to call off her marriage shows that she is a responsible parent who puts her child's needs first. It's not easy to navigate complex relationships, but choosing to maintain a healthy relationship between her daughter and her father is a courageous and selfless act. It's important to remember that children should never be used as pawns in adult relationships, and Yvonne's stance on this matter is a testament to her love for her child. It's essential that we applaud and support individuals like Yvonne who prioritize their children's emotional well-being over their own desires."



