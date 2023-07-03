Lady apologizes to Davido after calling him out for impregnating her

Entertainment of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

A Nigerian lady identified as Chisom Flower has finally rendered an apology to Afrobeats singer Davido after calling him out.



Previously, Chisom Flower called out Davido for impregnating her and offering to give her N10 million to terminate the pregnancy, but he never did.



Chisom Flower shared a video of the singer in her bed alongside other proofs of their romantic relationship after Davido failed to pay for aborting her pregnancy.



In a recent development, Chisom has apologized for dragging Davido after losing her job and having her family reject her.



She also apologized to Nigrerians and fans of Davido for calling out their favorite and dainting his image.



Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: "I just lost my job, family and friends even the brand am working for... I sincerely apologize to Davido for dragging HIM oit like that .. and also Nigerians for dragging you favorite... I apologize...



See reactions that trailed her post



lordlamba: "David the son of Jesse, a man after My own heart, (Ac. 13:22)."



rhukieee: "Just see what 2 days fame has caused you"



classickjay01: "If you. Love davido like this comment and follow me I will follow back ASAP"



timmie_ace: "Which Job you lost?"



lucas_stamford22: "David you do this one ooh , Imagine as a wife , your husband dey trend for this kinda stuff, Chi wear white , David stain am , She wear black , David pour am bleach, David David David cage your lil bro abeg , Is embarrassing for a wife to be seeing such"



ikaydardison: "More to come. You get what you wish on someone else. Some of y’all don’t know some karma are actually instant and the whole world would see"



pam_ayy: "You are still chasing clout with his name.Na wa oo.This DAVID don really suffer,na wetin wondering gbola dey cause."