Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Lady Jay finds love with latest wedding song

Lady Jay is out with a new track

Ghanaian female artiste, Lady Jay is always on the move, and she has put together her latest love and wedding song, coming just some few weeks after she got married.



Now based in Rome, Italy, the amazing meticulous music empress says she is about to do more wonderful things.



Wahala Entertainment, her managers and promoters are excited about her new vision and are supporting her to break through Africa and Europe with her talent and charming voice.



All her songs have meaning or they tell a story and this is one that her loved ones will cherish.



“I wrote a wedding song for bae @kevins.haze this is wedding part one, part two my destination wedding in Rome loading 2021.Location @axis_suites make up @ayo_a_ghana Dress gifted by @fdfashionhouse88 shot by @wahalaentertainment @freddahe decor by @joycelynabeasi @ritzy_events_ghana I want to say a big thank you to everyone and here is a little snippet of my next single .enjoy thank. keep streaming.



The wedding song dropping soon with @ponobiom. I want to say a bug thank u again to @laladzy u know why I appreciate u” she posted on her social media platform.



“My People. Oooooohhh I Have Something for You All Today. I got married and I will be posting a video soon. watch out for the surprises” she added.



Lady Jay made history to fly on stage; she is coming up with more wonders. Watch out.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.