Lady J releases new track 'Casanova' which features Ayisi

Music of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: Nii Armah, Contributor

Two of Ghana’s best artistes have come together to create a killer highlife song titled "Casanova'.



Lady Jay and Ayisi who have been working on the song for some time have released the song which is expected to dominate the airwaves.



Lady Jay treats the song with her soothing voice in Fanti with Ayisi complimenting it with his unique voice.



The song released on October 14, 2022, is available on all streaming platforms with fans already jamming to it.



Lady Jay has a collection of great songs which include Odo Nana, Odo Nana remix ft popular Artist Kwabena Kwabena, freedom, fire, social media and her two prominent EPs Anywhere You Dey and Anywhere2Dey.



Ayisi recently released a single titled Antiso which is from his “The Unbroken” album.



The album is a collection of his works with different styles and arrangements of his records.



