Ladies: How to dress for your body type – Inverted triangle

Over the past 2 weeks we have helped you determine the body type you have and how to dress if you are a pear shaped woman.



Today is all about the inverted triangles. What to wear if you have the inverted triangle body type.



Someone with an inverted triangle body type has broad shoulders or a big bust with narrow hips. Since your top part is heavy, the goal is to create more attention to your slim lower body.



Upper body



Get tops that accentuate your hips, wear open necklines and collars, like halter necks, v-necks because they open up your chest to create a long, lengthened neckline and scoop necks.



Try to get darker coloured tops and pair them with brighter bottoms so attention is moved away from your upper parts.



Peplum tops were made for you because the built-in waist creates an hourglass-like shape around your hips.



Avoid heavy detailing like buttons around the shoulders as well as puff sleeves that would draw the eye to the wide shoulders.



Bottom part



It’s all about adding volume and curves to your lower half.



1. Cropped wide-leg



The fuller leg line is a no-brainer for balancing your shape.



2. Boyfriend



This baggy style creates curves around the hips and thighs.



3. Flared



Balance out your shoulders with this more shapely cut.



4. Straight-leg



Whereas skinny jeans exaggerate your shape, these balance it out.



Wear A-line or full skirts. Horizontal stripes will make the lower body wider. Have heavy detailing on your bottom clothes and wear eye catching shoes.



Dresses and Jumpsuits



The idea of dressing for the inverted triangle is to create some volume on your lower body, so that you balance out your wider shoulders.



The best dresses to choose, therefore, are those which add volume at the hips such as flared styles or peplums.



The inverted triangle also tends to look fabulous in a jumpsuit, so if you don’t already have one in your closet, it may be time to add one.



Try to get bags which are curved and wear them on your hips. Waist bags should be your friend. Wear necklaces which are long to pull peoples attention to your bottom part.



We hope these tips help you out.

