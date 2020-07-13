LifeStyle of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

Ladies: Here are 4 reasons why you are experiencing dryness during sex

A file photo of a couple in bed

Vaginal dryness can affect any woman.



Natural lubrication produced by glands at the neck of the womb (the cervix) keeps the vagina supple and moist.



The moisture moves slowly down through the vagina, keeping it clean and removing dead cells.



Sometimes it is okay to experience vagina dryness, but when it becomes consistent, then there could be a reason for it.



If you are constantly experiencing vagina dry especially during sex, the following could be the reason.



Not engaging in enough foreplay



It is difficult to get wet when you don't engage in enough foreplay.



Ladies or women need that good-good kissing and caressing so that you can get in the mood of things and get your juices flowing.



You don't want to have sex



Sometimes, no most times our body and brain really tell us what we are feeling even though we may try to convince ourselves otherwise. Yes, you might be feeling the guy, but it is not all the time that necessarily means you want to jump his bones.



If you know deep down that you really aren’t up to it, politely decline. Don’t have sex for sex's sake, do it because you fully want it and not because you don’t want to disappoint your partner.



Your hygiene habits are sabotaging you



Sometimes your hygiene activities can be the reason for your constant dryness. For instance, if you are guilty of washing down there with soap, or worse douching with scented “feminine cleansers.”



Your vagina is self-cleaning and naturally should not smell. Make sure you wash down there with clean water, preferably warm, every morning and night and you would be good to go.



Estrogen levels are low



When estrogen levels are low in the body, this can cause and be caused by a variety of reasons. It can be caused by being under too much stress, taking certain medications amongst others.



Take time to relieve yourself of stress, eat the life of your head while you can.



Don’t let anyone make you tired or stressed. Also, ask your doctor about the side effects of any medication before you start using them.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.