La Meme Gang is not a group, we've not fallen out - RJZ and $pacely clarify

Entertainment of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musicians, RJZ and $pacely, members of La Meme Gang have explained that they don't see themselves as a music group.



The two members of the Hip Hop family in an interview with GhanaWeb's reporter, Paula Amma Broni noted that they don't classify themselves as a music group but rather as a family.



The La Meme family consisting of Darkovibes, RJZ, $pacely, Kiddblack and KwakuBs have been missing in action for some time now.



Fans have been yearning for a joint performance from the vibrant groups. This has resulted in rumours that they have fallen apart.



"It is always about the spirit of La Meme. We exude energy so it is not surprising to know that when we mounted the stage, it was only energy that you saw.



"La Meme is a lifestyle, it is a family. You don't have to call it a group, we are family, we are brothers. We are more than four people, it is a big family...you don't have to see some members all the time. You don't have to see me walk with Darko, $pacely all the time. Behind closed doors, music and off the scenes, we see ourselves. The fact that they don't see us outside doesn't mean the family isn't connected," RJZ explained.



$pacely also added that there is no bad blood among the team as being circulated. He added that their bond goes beyond music.



"It is all love, we are brothers. We've known each other, it is deeper than that. We are a bigger family," he told GhanaWeb.



On December 21, RJZ and $pacely performed at Black Sherif's Mozama Disco concert.



Watch the video below:











OPD/WA