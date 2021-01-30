Entertainment of Saturday, 30 January 2021

LIVESTREAMING: United Showbiz on UTV

Abeiku Aggrey Santana is hosting today's edition of United ShowBiz on UTV

Ghana’s favourite Saturday night entertainment show on UTV, the United Showbiz comes your way again today.



Without its regular show host, Nana Ama McBrown, renowned broadcaster, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, will be the host today.



Today’s show will have regular panellist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, as well as A-Plus, Kuame Eugene and Yaa yaa.



Bulldog, the artiste manager, since his arrest by the police for allegedly threatening the President of the Republic of Ghana, has not been appearing on the show.



Tonight’s show will have live performances from the musicians on the show.



Watch live today's edition of the United ShowBiz below:



