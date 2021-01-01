Entertainment of Friday, 1 January 2021

LIVESTREAMING: UTV/Peace FM Day with the Stars

UTV Day with the Stars is held by Despite Media on the first day of every new year

At the beginning of every year, the Despite Media Conglomerate treats its fans to a day of entertaining content presented by various personalities across the nation's landscape.



The event held on the first day of every new year is dubbed the UTV/Peace FM Day with the Stars and the 2021 edition is live with a promising array of events and programmes lined up to entertain viewers and listeners.



The show will be live throughout the day and many celebrities including your favourite ones are expected to come through as either hosts or guests on the various segments.



They will also be live performances from some stars.



Watch live the 2021 edition of the UTV/Peace FM Day with the Stars below





