LIVESTREAMING: Final hurdle as Asantewaa's Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt enters Day 5

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's quest to break the longest singing marathon record by an individual continues unabated as her attempt enters Day 5.



Asantewaa began the attempt on December 24 and is anticipated to conclude the attempt by the ninth hour on December 28, 2023



Her effort has since attracted many Ghanaians including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who graced the occasion on Christmas day.



Prior to showing up at the event, Bawumia had in a social media post expressed support for Asantewaa, urging her to persevere and reach new heights in her pursuit of breaking the longest singing marathon record.



A tall list of showbiz personalities including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther and OB Amponsah have all thronged the venue demonstrating their collective support for the event.



Social media is abuzz with attendees enthusiastically sharing videos of themselves enjoying Asantewaa’s performance. The commentaries are overwhelmingly positive, with people consistently applauding and encouraging her to forge ahead in her impressive endeavor.



According to the official report from Guinness World Records, the longest singing marathon by an individual was accomplished by Sunil Waghmare from India. This remarkable feat lasted for an impressive 105 hours and took place in Nagpur, India, from March 3 to March 7, 2012.



The record-breaking attempt commenced at 11:06 am on March 3, featuring a diverse selection of popular Indian songs. Notably, each song sung during the marathon was unique and not repeated within 4 hours. The event concluded on the evening of March 7, culminating in a celebratory sing-along with Mr. Waghmare and his supporters.



Afua Asantewaa, an entrepreneur, aims to sing for more than 117 hours to break Waghmare’s record.



