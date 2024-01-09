LIVESTREAMING: Day 9 of Chef Faila’s Guinness Record cook-a-thon attempt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's been over 198 hours and still counting as Ghana’s Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak nears the final phase of her ten-day (140-hour) attempt at the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



Initially scheduled to last for five days, Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon, which commenced on January 9, 2024, was initially scheduled to last for five days.



However, her team announced an extension to ten days, citing the need to clear pending attempts and other attempts in the future.



Her attempt has received wide support from various sections of Ghanaians who have been trooping to the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where the event is being held, to give Chef Faila moral support.



Other Ghanaians have also been showing support to the daring chef via social media.



Watch the livestream below:



