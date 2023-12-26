LIVESTREAMING: Day 3 of Asantewaa's Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

From the Akwaaba Village in Accra, Ghanaian entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa, who is attempting to break the longest singing marathon record by an individual, enters day three of her impressive musical feat with resolute determination and a growing crowd of enthusiastic supporters cheering her on.



The attempt which commenced on December 24 and is expected to continue till December 27, 2023, has since attracted many Ghanaians including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who graced the occasion on Christmas day.



Prior to showing up at the event, Bawumia had in a social media post expressed support for Asantewaa, urging her to persevere and reach new heights in her pursuit of breaking the longest singing marathon record.



"Wishing Afua Asantewaa Aduonum all the best as she takes on the challenge of breaking the singathon record set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare.



"Your passion and talent shine brightly, and I am confident you'll definitely make history. Keep shining your heart out. We are with you,” his post read.



A tall list of showbiz personalities including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther and OB Amponsah have all thronged the venue demonstrating their collective support for the event.



Social media is abuzz with attendees enthusiastically sharing videos of themselves enjoying Asantewaa’s performance. The commentaries are overwhelmingly positive, with people consistently applauding and encouraging her to forge ahead in her impressive endeavor.



