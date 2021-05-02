LIVESTREAMING: Date Rush on TV3

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 4th episode of Date Rush season 5 is live.



For the first time this season, the ladies are back behind the podiums and will be waiting for the guys to take turns at their shot of winning a dating opportunity with one of them.



Appearing once again on the show in the list of ladies includes the likes of Fatima and Bella who are yet to get a date despite making their appearance since season four.



As usual, any guy appearing on the show tonight will have the opportunity to make a video presentation of his qualities after which the ladies will decide to either of their rushes or keep it on as an indication of their interest in him.



After the females reduce down to just two, the guy will then decide a choice of who he will walk away with as his date.



Watch tonight’s episode below:



