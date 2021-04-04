LIVESTREAMING: Date Rush The Reunion

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The final episode of season four of Date Rush is live on TV3.



After 11 episodes in the fourth season installment of the popular reality TV show, the season is being climaxed tonight.



Dubbed the Reunion episode, tonight’s edition will see those who have had dates on the show return to tell hosts, Giovani and Anita, stories of whether their dates developed into fully-fledged relationships or they fell off.



Watch tonight’s edition of date rush below:



